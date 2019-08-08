June Potter

June Potter, age 84, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC. She was born April 27, 1935 in Ashe County, NC to the late John Osborne and Loretta (Rettie) Roten Osborne. In addition to her parents June was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Ann Potter Baughman on April 20, 2016 along with two sisters and three brothers.

Selmer and June retired back to Mountain City in 1983 and for those who knew them best can say when you saw one of them, the other was close by.

June is survived by her husband of 65 years, Selmer Potter, one sister, Jean Gentry, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends and neighbors.

Private family graveside service will be held at the Martin Family Cemetery.

The family of June Potter entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.