Judy Kay Wilson, age 64, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at her home. She was born June 1, 1954 in Johnson County, TN to the late Walter G. Stout and Thelma Lee Shoun Stout. In addition to her parents Judy was preceded in death one brother, James Earl “JimBo” Stout.

Judy loved her family and being with them. She loved her flowers and especially enjoyed going fishing. Judy was a faithful member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church where she was very active and supportive of the youth group.

Those left to share Judy’s memory, in addition to her husband of 40 years, Donald E. Wilson, are her children, Mike Essick and wife Jessie, Theresa McElyea and husband Tony all of Mountain City, step- children, Michael Lee Wilson and wife Janet and Laura M. Slatton all of Knoxville, two brothers, Gary Stout of Lenoir, NC and Donald Shoun of Mountain City, grandchildren, Corey Essick and wife Anna and Jennifer Gardner and husband Cyrus, great- grandchildren, Kennedy Rose Essick, Tillian Reagan Essick, Clark Michael Gardner and Titus James Gardner, many nieces, nephews, cousins and her extended family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday December 4, 2018 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Gary Hill and Richard Shepherd to officiate. Special music will be provided. Graveside service and burial will follow the funeral service from the Shoun- McEwen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Corey Essick, Tony McElyea, Kenneth Grindstaff, Ronnie Fox, Dudley Wilson and Bob Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers are Jerry Stout, Jay Day, Don Shoun, Gary Stout, Tony Woodard and Cyrus Gardner.

Don and the family would like to express their sincere Thanks and Appreciation to the staff of Ballad Hospice and to Judy’s caregivers for the last few years, Kim Taylor, Pat Woods, Goldie Luckett, Laura South, Sylvia Humphrey, Marie Dunn, Phyllis Macey and Cathy Clawson.

The family will receive friends at the home 772 Liberty Church Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Judy Kay Wilson has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.