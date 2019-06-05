Joseph “Keith” Cress

Joseph “Keith” Cress, age 62, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Keith struggled with Multiple Sclerosis late in life and died from complications caused by the disease. Keith was a gifted mason, woodcarver and musician. He loved playing mountain music on his dulcimer. Keith was a member of Appalachian Church of Christ in Mountain City.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Dudley Cress and Edna Mae Arnold Cress of Mountain City.

Keith is survived by one sister, Evita Henson and husband Fred of Zionville, NC; one nephew, Bradford Rambo and wife Chris-Anna of Fleetwood, NC; one niece, Tracie Henson Combs and husband Kevin of Fleetwood, NC; one great nephew, Sgt. Geoffrey “Conner” Donachy and fiancée Brianna McCoy, four grand-nieces, Meghan Davis and husband Will, Colby Hamby and husband Jimmy, Claira Donachy and Maggie Combs, two great-grand-nieces, Ella Hamby and Waverly Davis.

A memorial service for Keith will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Mountain City Funeral Home with Minister, Buddy Morefield and Pastor, Kevin Combs to officiate.

The family would like to extend a special Thanks to all Keith’s friends for their support and visiting him while he was in the hospital and also they would like to extend their appreciation to the Johnson County EMS, Johnson County Community Hospital, Life Care of Elizabethton, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center Hospital for all their care.

Flowers are appreciated or donations in Keith’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Rescue Squad 203 Vandilla St., Mountain City TN 37683 or to the Phillippi Cemetery % Treasurer Dinah Jeffries 264 West Holy Hill Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Joseph “Keith” Cress has entrusted his services to the Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.