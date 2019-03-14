Jolene Gernentz

Jolene Gernentz, age 80, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away in her home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Jolene was born in Johnson County, TN on October 6, 1938, to the late Elbert and Annie Wilfong. In addition to her parents, Jolene is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, brothers, Jack and Donald, and a great-nephew Jeremy Dunn.

Jolene worked for AT&T telephone company for many years. She enjoyed reading in her free time. Jolene was a member of Hammons Chapel Christian Church.

Jolene’s memory will live on in those left to carry on in her absence, her sister Gladys Gambill of Mountain City, her nieces, Ila Mink, Donna Dunn, Nancy Hayes, Darlene Engle, and nephew, Jack Wilfong Jr. special friends Bo and Rosie Thomas and Muriel Payne.

Graveside services for Jolene will held at 2pm Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Dunn Cemetery on Forge Creek Road, Mountain City, TN. Josh Giddings will officiate the service.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason Dunn, Justin Rider, Jack Wilfong, Jr., Chip Hayes, Adam Wilfong, Sam Wilfong, and Al Hayes.

Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mt. City, TN.

