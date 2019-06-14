Johnny Potter

1 Peter 4:8 Most of all, love each other as if your life depended on it. Love makes up for practically anything.

Johnny Daniel Potter, age 55, of 173 May Tester Lane, Mountain City, Tennessee, entered into his Heavenly home on Saturday, June 1, 2019, following a courageous battle. He was born June 14, 1963, in Mountain City, Tennessee to the late Martin V. Potter and Mary Alice Brice Potter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Cory Johnson, brothers Jimmy and Donald Potter and a sister, Sherry Kelly.

Johnny was a member of the Community Church of Mountain City, Tennessee. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, and shared a joint appreciation of wine, as well as the art of wine making, with his wife, Annaliese. Johnny was a very strong, special man. He was a father figure and mentor to many. All that knew him were very blessed to have him in their lives.

Those left to cherish memories of Johnny include his wife, Annaliese Slobecheski Potter; a daughter, Miranda Brown of Bristol, TN; a son, Shane Slobecheski of Bluff City, TN; sisters, Lorrie Wilson and Sandy Stout both of Mt. City, TN, and Patty Potter of North Carolina, one brother, Danny Potter of NC, two grandchildren; Gavin and Sophie Brown; several nieces and nephews. Joe Potter, who was more like a son than a nephew and niece Sandra Roark, who gave of herself every day in any way she could to make life easier for Johnny and Annaliese, also survive. Special friends include his Parkdale Family, Pastor Ron Drake, the Greg Visser Family, Ricky Norris, and the Community Church Family.

Funeral Service for Johnny were held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 8:00 pm from the Charles B. Hux Chapel of the Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. The family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm prior to the funeral service. A private burial was held in Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers were be Austin Kurtz, Dean Visser, Dereck Visser, Anthony Phillips, Ricky Norris, and Bud Reece. Honorary Pallbearer is Joe Potter.

Online condolences can be sent to the family through our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services for the Potter family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mountain City, Tennessee.