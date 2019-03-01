John Tracy Feret

John Tracy Feret, age 65, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born on July 17, 1953 to the late John P. Feret and Olga Grischuk Feret. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Nancy J. Feret, who passed away on January 15, 2019.

John was a former aircraft mechanic at Northrop Grumman and ship builder at Treeworgy Yachts. Following his retirement he still did mechanic work. He especially enjoyed working on airplanes, boats and motorcycles. He loved riding ATV’s and his tractor. He was always willing to help others in any way that he could. John loved his home on Pleasant Valley Road in Tennessee and enjoyed telling people about growing up in Florida.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sons, who John had a close bond with; Jason, Joseph, and John Travis, all of the home; fiancé, Emily; uncle, Walter Feret and many cousins in the New England area.

A special thanks to the Fritz and Veclotchs Families and to all of John’s close friends in Florida.

It was John’s wish to be cremated. A private service will be held at a later date.

