John Payne, age 85, of Butler, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his residence, following and extended illness. John was born in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Dana and Sarah Stansberry Payne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Glen Payne, Bynam Payne and Ross Payne; three sisters, Nell Stout, Winnie Sheidigger and Louise Fuller; and three sons-in-law, Keith Farthing, Alan Reece and Kent Harmon.

John was a loving father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He retired as a mechanic and was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church. John was a United States Army veteran and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and neighbors.

Those left to cherish his memory include three daughters, Tammie Stines and husband Carl, Jackie Farthing, and Brenda Harmon, all of Butler; three grandchildren, Bradley Stines and wife Lindsey, of Orlando, FL, Sara Farthing, of Wilkesboro, NC and Dakota Reece, of Butler; three great grandchildren, Khloe Stines and Konner Stines, both of Orlando, FL and Nevaeh Farthing, of Wilkesboro, NC; his friend and mother of his children, Betty Payne, of Butler; and his best friend “Cali”. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family will conduct a private disposition at a later time.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. John and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.