Joe Kenneth Holman, 84, of Hydes, Maryland, passed away at home on January 12, 2019 surrounded by his family, after a two year battle with cancer. He was born in Zionville, North Carolina to Reeves and Mary Miller Holman, where he developed a lifelong love of farming. He enjoyed sharing fruits & vegetables from the large garden he tended each year.

He moved to Maryland in the 1950’s where he helped build and maintain high tension power lines throughout the Mid-Atlantic area. He purchased Lamp Lighters Corp. in 1978, a highway Safety Company, which he managed until his death. He also developed commercial properties in the Essex and White Marsh areas. He took very little vacation time, preferring to spend time with his family.

He was part of the great American Generation who believed in hard work and honest effort.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elaine Wallace Holman. Daughters: Donna Kuhn (Fred) of Kingsville, MD, and Sheila Johnson (Chris), Middle River, MD. He treasured his time with his grandchildren, Joseph Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Courtney Kuhn Callegary (Henry), and Allison Kuhn. Also surviving are his brother, Alfred Holman (Judy) of Mountain City, TN and sister, Pauline Rominger (Alfred) of Banner Elk, NC, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Dare Lowe.

The family received guests at the E. F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P. A. Kingsville, MD on Tuesday January 15th. Funeral services were held on January 16th.

Pallbearers: Joseph Johnson, Rocky Wallace, Herbert Tart, Richard Holman, Jeremy Freeman, and Henry Callegary. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.

Contributions can be made to American Cancer Society or Samaritan’s Purse, Boone, NC