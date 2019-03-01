Joann Wyatt

( February 15, 1938 – February 16, 2019 )

Joann Wyatt, age 81 of 919 Medical Park Drive, Mountain City, Tennessee, and formally of Trade, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday February 16, 2019 in the Mountain City Care Center. Joann was born February 15, 1938 in Shulls Mill, N.C. To the Late Kermit Cornett and Lois Michael Cornett and was also predeceased by her husband Wayne Wyatt Sr. Two brothers James and David Cornett. Joann enjoyed spending her time cooking and caring for others.

Joann was a member of the Evergreen Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include, Son; Wayne Wyatt Jr. of Trade, TN, Brother; Bill Cornett of Wilkesboro, NC. Several nieces and nephews also survive, her special friends from her Sunday school class at Evergreen Baptist and her friends at the Mountain City Care Center.

Funeral Services for Joann Wyatt, will be held Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 from the Evergreen Grove Baptist Church at 1:30 PM with Tony Potter and Derrick Wilson to officiate. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 PM prior to the funeral service. Graveside services will be held in the Old Taylor Cemetery following the funeral service.

Pallbearers: Eddie Tester, Jon Price, Michael Slate, Cody Slate, John Cornett, Rick Hoosier.

Honorary Pallbearers: Brandon Dotson, Frank Liberstein, Billy Ray Rash, Roger Jackson, Bob Pardue. And the Staff of the Mountain City Care Center.

Friends may call at her son Wayne Wyatt Jr’s residence 213 Michael Road, Trade, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for Joann and her family are in the care of Hux Lipford Funeral Home.