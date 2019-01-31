Jimmy Riley ‘MO’ Russell, age 62, of Mountain City, Tennessee, and formally of Watauga County, NC, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born on December 6, 1956 in Boone NC to the late Wendell Russell and Beulah Johnson Russell. In addition to his parents Jimmy was preceded in death by two brothers, James Russell and Jerry Russell.

Jimmy is survived by his sister, Jeanette Love and husband Dennis of Mountain City, TN; Israel Coffey who was like a son and his wife Ashley and there children who were like his grandchildren, Israel Coffey, Jr. and Blake Coffey, nieces, and cousins.

It was Jimmy’s wish to be cremated and that no formal service be held.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Jimmy Riley ‘MO’ Russell has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683