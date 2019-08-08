Jerry Thomas Sutherland

Jerry Thomas Sutherland, age 65, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Mountain City, TN September 6, 1953 to the late Buster Sutherland and Mae (Trivette) Sutherland. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers, Carrol “Pudge” Sutherland and Jack Sutherland.

Jerry was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Laurel Bloomery, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He also loved bluegrass gospel music and enjoyed singing in the church choir. He spent 41 years working as a surface miner in the coal fields of West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He cherished Sunday family dinners. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the Atlanta Braves and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 46 years, Cathy Sutherland; brother, Joe Sutherland and wife Lena; sister-in-law, Georgia Sutherland; children, Jeff Sutherland and wife Christina, Blake Sutherland and wife Casey; grandchildren, Allison, Chloe and Adalynn and others that called him “Paw” Brandon, Corbin, and Marissa; niece, Donna Sargent and husband Brian; nephew, David Sutherland and wife Yvonne; great-nephew and great-nieces and many more friends and church family.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church on Deer Run Rd. in Laurel Bloomery, TN; with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Brother Bill Morefield and Brother Sam Lawson officiating. Music will be provided by the Laurel Creek Boys and Donna Sargent. Graveside service and burial will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mark Dunn, Eric Farrow, David Garland, Jesse Grindstaff, Leon Henley, Joey Luckett, Chad Reece, and Brian Sargent. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Morrison, Terry Reece and Pete Winters.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 432 Pinecrest St., Mountain City, TN 37683.

