Jeffrey Cole Howard

April 25, 1956 – February 19, 2019

Jeffrey Cole Howard, 62, was born in Shady Valley, Tennessee on April 25, 1956, to Earl B. Howard, Sr. and the late Capriece Cole Howard. Jeff departed this world to be with the Lord on February 19, 2019, at his residence in Shady Valley, TN.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Capriece Howard (Nov. 10, 1927 – Dec. 22, 2010) and an infant sister, Sarah Elizabeth Howard.

Those left to cherish their memories of Jeff are his beloved son, Jeremiah Cole Howard; his father, Earl B. Howard, Sr; a brother, Earl B. ‘Erby’ Howard, Jr. and wife Dianna Pleasant Howard; a niece, Tuesday Howard Pope; a nephew, Joseph B. Howard and wife Ashleigh Maze Howard; two great-nephews, Gavin I. Pope and Bridon K. Pope; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Jeff was a life long resident of Johnson County and graduated from Johnson County High School in 1974. After graduation he attended Virginia Highlands Community College and National Auto & Diesel College, graduating at the top of his class. Jeff was member of Shady Valley Presbyterian Church. He had a humble kind spirit and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. In his spare time, Jeff enjoyed hands-on activities like cooking, woodworking, artistry, and working on automobiles and other machinery.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Rescue Dog,977 Harbin Hill Rd, Mt. City, TN 37683.

Memorial services will be announced at a later time.

