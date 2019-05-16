Janette Renea Roark, age 41, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went to be with her Savior on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving mother, Ellen, brother, Jeremy and sister-in-law, Miranda, following a brief illness with cancer.

She was born in Mountain City, Tennessee on October 6, 1977.

Those left to cherish Janette’s memory are her loving mother, Ellen Greenwell of Mountain City and father, George Roark; two brothers, Jeremy Gregg and wife Miranda of Bethel, NC and Travis and wife Brittaine Gregg of Mountain City, TN; sister, Renea and husband Chris Stanbery of Mountain City, TN; nephews, Devin, Conner, Dawson and Mason Gregg, Dalton Stanbery and Jayden Davis and nieces, Aubree Gregg and Kirstin Stanbery; aunts, Kathryn and husband Johnnie Arney and Joyce and husband David Rash; uncle, James and wife Debra Greenwell; cousins, Jocelyn Stout, Matthew and Luke Rash, Bridgette and husband Sean and Evan Kleine.

Janette was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gervis and Molly Greenwell and William and Mary Roark, all of Butler, TN.

Janette was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church, spending time with family, cooking, camping and swimming.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Evergreen Baptist Church with Pastor Tony Potter officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Graveside service and inurnment will follow at Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Gregg and Travis Gregg.

The family is also welcoming friends at their home, 1444 Crossroads Drive, APT. D-1, Mountain City, TN.

The family wishes to express their appreciate and gratitude to Evergreen Baptist Church and The Women’s’ Helping Hands Class for all of their love, support and kindness give to Janette and the entire family during the last few months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Janette Renea Roark has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.