Jane Young

Jane Young, age 72, of Wilson, North Carolina and formerly of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Elm City Assisted Living Facility in North Carolina. She was born on September 15, 1946 to the late John and Nina Madden. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Scott Young Sr.; brothers, Robert ‘Big John’ Robinson, Charles Madden and Ben Robinson.

Jane loved being around her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and especially liked going to dirt track races. She was thrilled when she had the opportunity to travel to Ireland and spend some time with her family there. Jane also enjoyed working word search puzzles.

Jane had a will to live and was known by her family as ‘Our Tough Little Cookie’.

She attended Nelson Chapel Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Mary Shearin and husband Claude Jr and Brenda Nevin and husband David; sons; T. Scott Young Jr. and wife Debbie and Robert Young and wife Jenny; sister, Mary Pendergrass; brother, Joe Robinson; grandchildren, Dustin Shearin and wife Jessica, Amanda Greer and husband Jeff, Melissa Peterson and husband Jody, Matt Young and friend Timothy Buckner, Skylar Young and special friend JJ, Ashley Moye and fiancé Stephen Diomedi, Aaron Sessoms, John Boy Sessoms, Brenda Poythress, Christin Hamlet, Stephen Hamlet, Jeffrey Hamlet & fiancé Logan, Cody Young, Tiffany Young and special friend William and Alex Young; great grandchildren, Jaxon Peterson, Aaron Shearin, Noah Shearin, Hayleigh Greer, Matthew Greer, Avery Ascue, Amberley Phipps; special friend Lois Roark and her friends at Elm City Assisted Living and many, many more special people.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike McNutt and Cody Young officiating. Graveside service and burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Dustin Shearin, Matt Young, Cody Young, Alex Young, Jeffrey Hamlet, Stephen Hamlet and Aaron Sessoms. Honorary pallbearers are Claude Shearin Jr., David Nevin and Stephen Diomedi.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of Mary Shearin, 2185 Ackerson Creek Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Special thank you to the staff of Elm City Nursing Home for all of your compassionate and loving care given to Mom.

