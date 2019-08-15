James Ralph Wilson

James Ralph Wilson, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Watauga Medical Center. He was born on September 14, 1931 to the late Hobart and Gladys Wilson.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. Ralph was employed for many years as a butcher at Blackburn’s Supermarket and store manager at the Quik Shop. He was a member of Hope Christian Fellowship.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Dean Wilson.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 61 years, Sallie Putnam Wilson; daughter, Debbie Taylor and husband Eric; grandchildren, Leigh Anne Shull and husband Aaron, Evan Taylor and Mary Beth Ward and husband Eric; one great grandson, Zane Samuel Ward due to arrive in December; two sisters, Mary Nell Reece and husband Bill and Margaret Wilson and husband Bill and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Ralph will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with Mr. Doug Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm. prior to the funeral. Military honors, conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard, and burial will follow at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Evan Taylor, Aaron Shull and Eric Ward and nephews, Kevin Wilson, Randy Putnam, Todd Putnam, Jody Putnam, Garrett Putnam and Jeff Putnam. Honorary pallbearers are Derl Swift, George Buss, Dean Gouge, Scott Genille, Bill Reece, Bill Wilson, Tom Nelson, Tim Nelson and Shane Hodge (mail carrier).

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 1122 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of James Ralph Wilson has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.