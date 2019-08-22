James J. ‘Doc’ Lefler, age 91, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Hermitage Health Center of Elizabethton following a brief illness. He was born on December 2, 1927 in McDowell County, West Virginia to the late Oscar Lefler and Myrtle Davidson. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by brothers, Bill Cress and Gene Cress, sister Patty McClanahan and a special sister-in-law, Jean Hines.

James was a World War II Veteran having honorably served in the United States Army Air Force. He was a 50-year member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #243 F & AM – Degree of Master Mason; Mountain City Fire Department, where he has served for 30 years, and was a founding member of the Johnson County Rescue Squad where he was an active member for 47 years.

Many people knew James from the Johnson County Courthouse, where he served as Register of Deeds for 28 years and from Mountain View Service Station, where he worked for 24 years. He was also known for his daily walks through town.

James was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Mountain City, TN.

James is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Charlotte V. Lefler; children, Dr. James C. Lefler and wife Linda, Dr. Victoria L. Sitter and husband Mark, and Cynthia A. Milhorn and husband Tommy; grandchildren, Captain James Weston Milhorn, Rachael Milhorn Buckles and husband Joseph, Lauren Nicole Lefler and Jonas Lee Lefler; a number of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special friend and neighbor, Bobby Stout and wife Robin and their children, Courtney and Conner, and so many more.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Ricky Campbell officiating. Graveside service and interment with military honors conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow at the Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Weston Milhorn and Jonas Lefler; friend, Bobby Stout, and Taylorsville Masonic Lodge Members, Delmer ‘Sonny’ Roberts and Todd Grayson and Mountain City Fire Department Chief, Gary Stout.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Nurses and Staff of Amedysis Home Health and Hospice of Mountain City and Elizabethton and Hermitage Health Center and staff of Johnson County Rescue Squad for all of their compassionate care.

