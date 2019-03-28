Howard C. Miller
Howard C. Miller, age 83, of Mountain City, Tennessee, and formerly of Shady Valley, passed away at the Mountain City Care Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Howard was born in Shady Valley on February 3, 1936, to the late Garfield Miller and Dolly Sluder Miller. In addition to his parents, Howard was predeceased by brothers, Jimmy and Winford Miller, sisters Barbara and Lillian.
Howard was a United States Air Force Veteran, a carpenter by trade and loved woodworking and playing baseball
Those left to cherish memories of Howard are his sons Carroll Miller and Scotty Gentry, his daughter Robin Manuel, granddaughters, Haley Miller, Dawn Tester, and Karen Fletcher, great-grandsons Jacob Fletcher, Nicholas Fletcher, Andrew Taylor, and Blake Tester, great-great-granddaughter, Cailie Tester, great-great-grandson, Caden Fletcher, sister-in-law Vivian Miller, nephew Brian Swayne, and special friends Tom Reece and Jerry Mounts.
Funeral Service for Howard C. Miller will be conducted at 2 pm on Thursday March 21, 2019, in the Charles B. Hux Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Rev. Steven Spencer and Daniel Jones will officiate. The family will receive friends starting at 12pm prior to the service.
Graveside services, with Military rites accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard, will follow in the Shady Valley Memorial Gardens.
Scotty Gentry, Michael Hodge, Tom Reece, Chris Manuel, Harold Manuel, Kenneth Sluder, and Jerry Mounts will serve as pallbearers. Jeff Tester, Jacob Fletcher, Nicholas Fletcher, Andrew Tester, and Blake Tester will be Honorary Pallbearers.
