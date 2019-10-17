Hollis Franklin Corley

Hollis Franklin Corley, age 85, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born on June 14, 1934, in Collins, Mississippi to the late William and Kate Corley. In addition to his parents, Hollis was preceded in death by his loving wife Bettie Carolyn Corley; sister, Linda Gregory of Mountain City; brothers, Paul Corley of Nevada, Dud Corley, Ralph Corley, Winston Corley and James Corley, all of Mississippi.

Hollis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had a strong belief in the defense of the United States. Although he was known as a quiet man, he loved his family, children and grandchildren very much.

Hollis is survived by a family that loved him very much; daughter, Audra Corley Vannoy and husband Brian of Boone, NC; son, Heath Corley and wife Jaime of Barnwell, SC; grandchildren, Brett Vannoy and William Vannoy, Griffin Corley, Sydney Corley and Abigail Corley; brothers, Sneo Corley and wife Anne of Alexandria, LA, Pete Corley and wife Peggy of Clinton, MI, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13 2019, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Mountain Home Cemetery on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Steven Spencer officiating. Pallbearers will be Griffin Corley, Sydney Corley, Abigail Corley, Brett Vannoy, William Vannoy, Gregory Sholar and Gabriel Sholar.

The family will receive friends at the home, 2007 Jenkins Hollow Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683.

