Herbert H. Joines, age 90, of Mountain City, Tennessee, and formerly of Ashe County, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday evening, September 12, 2019 at the Mountain City Care Center. Herbert was born October 5, 1928 in Ashe County, NC to the late Walter Joines and Della Rupard Joines. In addition to his parents Herbert was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Alice Vaught Joines on August 7, 2013, sisters, Doris Hammons and Mary Lee McCoy, brother, Walter Joines, Jr.

Herbert was a rural route mail carrier for forty-four years. He also loved farming and gardening.

He is survived by two daughters, Diana Pennington and son-in-law, Dennis Pennington of Mountain City, TN and Deborah Joines of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, JoAnn Arnold, brother, Charlie Joines and wife Judy, sisters in laws, Viola Joines, Mildred Lowe and Nanny Vaught, several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rick Thomason to officiate. Special music will be by Lindsey Debord Yoggerst. Pallbearers will be Van Arnold, Larry Potter, Jeff Roten, Chuck Lowe, Dwight Brooks and Rick Curd. Honorary pallbearers are Dale Tedder, Bill McCoy, Walter McCoy and Mike Joines. Graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from Sunset Memorial Park.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 111 Adams Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

