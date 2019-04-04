Harvey Bert Brown

Harvey Bert Brown, age 89, of Mountain City, passed away Sunday evening, March 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 20, 1929, the last surviving of 15 children of Wiley and Susan Morefield Brown. In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by son, Tony Brown; grandson, Christopher Brown; three sisters and eleven brothers.

Harvey had many jobs over the years and was also a farmer. Following his retirement, he continued to farm. Harvey was proud of his gardens and would generously share his bounty with family, friends and neighbors.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who along with the entire family, will miss Harvey deeply.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 63 years, Lucille Timbs Brown; daughters and sons-in-law, Susanne and husband Chip Swinnie and Lisa and husband Randy Warlick; son, Jeffery Brown; brothers, MacArthur and wife Agnes Brown and Clifford Brown; sisters, Hazel Stallard and Hassie and husband Sammie Piercy; grandchildren; Tony Brown and wife Samantha, Ashley and husband Garrett Burkett, Stephanie Wilson and fiancé Brett Allen, Rachel Allore, Tracy and husband Jeremy Hagler and Jesse and husband John Packer; great-grandchildren, C.J. (Christopher) Brown, Anthony Brown, Dani Brown, Adreanna Brown, Skyler Brown, Chance Krae, Chevy Packer, McKinley Burkett, Blake Beam and Ashlyn Beam; brother-in-law, Joe and wife Betty Timbs; sisters-in-law, Betty Timbs, Wanda Deel and Virginia Brown; many special nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow with Mr. Danny Cullop officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Mike Pryor, Tommy Neatherly, Charlie Brown, Bob Stout, Joel Timbs, Danny Timbs, Doug King and Robbie Timbs. Honorary pallbearers are Coleman Brown, Jerry Brown, Danny Herman, David Timbs, Tim Brown, D.L. Stout, Chip Swinnie, Randy Warlick, Garrett Burkett and Dr. Earl Taylor.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and caregivers for all of their love and support during the last few months.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 1260 Crackersneck Road, Mountain City, TN .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Harvey Bert Brown has entrusted his service to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN.