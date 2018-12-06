Gloria Gay Hensley, 64, of 140 Phillips Lane, Shady Valley, TN, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018. Gloria was born in Mountain City, TN on April 13, 1954, to Delmer and Shirley Wallace Main. Gloria was preceded in death by her father and her sister Jo Ann Main.

Gloria worked as a Jailer at the Johnson County Sheriff Department and as a homemaker, taking care of the home and her family. Gloria enjoyed reading in her spare time.

Those left to cherish Gloria’s memory include her mother, Shirley Wallace Main; her daughters, Jessica Furches and Brandy Hensley of Shady Valley, TN; her son Billy Hensley of Shady Valley, TN; a sister, Louise Barnett of Elizabethton, TN; her brothers Ronnie Main, Arthur Main, and Louis Main all of Shady Valley, TN; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend Debbie Richards Cox.

A Memorial Service for Gloria Hensley will be held later.

Memorial gifts may be made in Gloria’s memory to Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, 300 W. Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Online condolences can be sent to the family via our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services are in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mountain City, TN.