Glenda Gay Duncan

Glenda Gay Duncan, age 64, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born on November 7, 1954 to the late Kenneth and Glenna (Reynolds) Maines.

She loved her church and Jesus. Glenda had a special love for animals and raised various kinds during her lifetime. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren who she loved with all her heart.

She was a member of First Apostolic Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Fred Duncan Sr.; daughter, Belinda Duncan; son, Fred Duncan Jr. and wife Jamie Arms; sister, Patricia Ann Maines Riggs and husband Charles; grandchildren, Brittany Keller and husband Lonnie and Brandi Greer; great grandchildren, Christian Keller and Gabriel Keller; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Tracy Newman and Clay Newman officiating. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City, TN. Pallbearers will be Fred Duncan Jr., Charles Riggs, Mike Furgeson, Lonnie Keller, Allen Osborne, Leroy Kneitz, Charlie Thompson and David Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 728 Rocky Knob Road, Mountain City, TN.

