Gerald Steven Dugger

Gerald Steven Dugger, age 63, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on May 9, 1956, to the late Norman and Mary Louise Dugger. Gerald was preceded in death by his loving brother, Carroll Dugger.

Gerald (Steve) Dugger was known as a good man with a strong faith. He was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his soulmate, Lisa Stout Dugger; sister, Linda Patton, half-sister, Mary Catherine Carroll, and several nieces and nephews.

The Dugger family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the home, 512 Norman Dugger Road, Butler, TN, 37640, on Friday evening, October 4, 2019. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Sugar Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Ray Greene officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff West, James Fields, Andy Phillips, David “Duck” Dugger, Craig Peters and Aaron Cornett

Special thanks to James and Beth Fields, Comedy Rhonda, Jeff West and Tammy, Terri, Mack and Phyllis Matherly for their care and compassion.

