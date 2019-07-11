Gary W. Wagner

Gary W. Wagner, age 69, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 01, 2019 at his home.

He was born on March 24, 1950 in Elizabethton, TN to the late Melvel Vaught Wagner and Bonnie Maude McQueen Wagner. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Hyder Wagner, who passed away on July 5, 2018 and a sister in law, Tresie Wagner.

Gary was an outdoors person and loved to hunt and fish. He was an Electrician and formally worked for Texas Instrument and Siemens.

Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Trafton Wagner and his wife Kristy and their children, Hunter and Chloe Wagner; brother, Mel Wagner; Aunt Kate Potter; nephew, Jody Wagner and wife Kala; cousin, Ann Potter Tuttle and mother in law, Helen Hyder of Erwin and friend, John Blackmore.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Don Winters officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer is John Blackmore.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sugar Grove Baptist Church, 925 Sugar Grove Church Road, Butler, TN 37640.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 296 Bonnies Lane, Butler, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Gary W. Wagner has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.