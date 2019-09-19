Fredric “Cog” Carroll Ward, age 76, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on September 9, 2019 following an extended illness. Fredric was a native of Carter County and was a son of the late Clayton and Elizabeth Ward.

He was a 1964 graduate of Hampton High School. During his time in high school, he enjoyed running the half mile, one mile and two mile race which he received many ribbons for. He served in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1967 and was stationed in Vietnam, Korea, Japan and Okinawa.

He worked as a welder and worked in a nuclear plant for many years and later became owner operator of a tractor trailer rig working with different companies throughout the United States doing long hauls. He helped establish the Carter County Hunting and Fishing Club. He was an avid hunter, an avid race fan and a craftsman, working with wood, making turkey calls, eagles, jewelry boxes and walking canes. He also loved to read western books including Civil War books.

He attended Sims Hill Christian Church as often as his health permitted him to. He always said, “You need prayers? This church will always pray for you!” The church family meant a lot to him.

In addition to his parents, Clayton and Elizabeth Ward, he was preceded in death by his five sisters: Beatrice Whaley, Ruby Elliott, Marjorie “Margie” Pearson, Louise Raines and Judy “Amanda” Mick; four brothers: Tom Ward, Frank Ward, Ira Ward, Edward Ward, and three siblings who died at birth: Mary, Lemis, and Isaac Ward.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 39 years, Denise G. Ward; three children from a previous marriage: Patrick C. Ward and wife Casey, of Dunn, NC, Brian S. Ward and wife, Tara, of Elizabethton, TN, and Chris E. Ward, of Dunn, NC, six grandchildren, Krista L. Bowling and husband Cody, of Elizabethton, Clark Clancy, Kelsey Clancy, Rebecca Clancy, Jacob Smith and Caleb Allen, all from North Carolina; five great grandchildren: Jerimiah A. Bowling, Aubrey C. Bowling, Ava C. Bowling, Ainsley C. Bowling and Ryan T. Bowling, of Elizabethton, TN; sister-in-law, Patricia Ward, of Gulfport, Mississippi; and many nephews and nieces.

A service to honor the life of Fredric “Cog” Carroll Ward will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Sims Hill Christian Church with Pastor Bret Jones, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service on Thursday or at the residence at other times.

The graveside service will follow the funeral service in the Hamby Cemetery in Fish Springs with Pastor Bret Jones, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Tom Ward will serve as honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sims Hill Christian Church to help with the handicap improvements. 206 Sims Hill Road, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.

Words of sympathy and kindness may be sent to the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN is serving the Ward family. Office: 423-542-2232; obituary line: 423-543-4917