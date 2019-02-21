Mrs. Frances Wilson Smith, age 92, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Mountain City Care Center.

Mrs. Smith was born on November 11, 1926 to the late Tyler and Anna (Wills) Wilson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Fred Lee Smith Jr. who passed away in 1985; two brothers, J.T. Wilson and Paul Wilson and one sister, Mabel Shoun.

Mrs. Smith was a member of First Christian Church of Mountain City, Friendship Sunday School Class, H.I.S (His In Service), Nellie Bryan Guild (Ladies organization) and member of the church choir. She was a member of the following community organizations: Eastern Star, Rotary Club, Family and Community Education Club, Retired Teachers Organization and the Wednesday Music Club, where she held various roles through the years.

Mrs. Smith received her BS and Masters Degree + 45 hours from the University of Tennessee. She retired from the Johnson County School System in 1998 after being employed for 46 years. During this time she was Vocational Director the last 15 years and was very active in the community and state activities. Mrs. Smith was instrumental in development of the Aquaculture Program at the Johnson County Vocational School.

In 1998 she received the Honorary FFA Degree and the FFA Eagle Award. In 2004 she was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. She loved her community and her county and was always volunteering for various charities.

Mrs. Smith was a big UT football and basketball fan. She had even played basketball at Tennessee Wesleyan College, Athens, TN and University of Tennessee.

Those left to cherish her memories include a daughter, Gaylia Leigh Whetsel; grandson, Eric Lee Whetsel, all of Johnson City, a sister, Mary Earle Elliott of Gate City, VA, special niece, Dinah Jeffries; nieces, Anna Catherine Graunke and JoAnn Elliott; nephews, Paul Shoun Jr., Wilson Elliott and Marshall Elliott and several great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the First Christian Church. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Dwayne Dickson officiating. Eulogy will be given by Minnie Miller and special prayer by Buddy Zuercher. Special music will be under the direction of Nancy Davis and Annette Greer.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Phillippi Cemetery. First Christian Church Elders and Deacons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Shine, Dr. Khan, Daniel Jones, John Payne and Eastern Star and Rotary Club Members.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Building Fund,401 W. Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 or Johnson County Rescue Squad, 213 Vandilla Street, Mountain City, TN.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of Mountain City Care Center for the compassionate and loving care given to Frances.

