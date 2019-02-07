Etta Ellison, age 76, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the Hermitage Nursing Center. She was born on April 17, 1942 to the late Claude and Ruth Greene Miller. In addition to her parents, Etta was preceded in death by her husband, David Ellison.

Etta always had a spotless home and beautiful flowers inside and outside. She was a hard worker and always took care of her family, who she loved dearly. She was loved by many people.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Betty Perkins, Sandra McKinney, David Ellison and Danny Lee Jones and wife Lisa; brother, Clate Miller; grandchildren; Nicholas Perkins and wife Heather, Andrea McKinney Corpus and husband Ozzy, Brandy Horne and husband Anthony, Travis Ellison, great grandchildren; AnnaLynne Perkins, Avery Perkins, Eli Horne, Bralyn Ellison and Carter Ellison.

The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Etta Ellison has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.