Ethel McQueen Danforth, age 90, of Mountain City, Tennessee, formerly of Shady Valley, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Ethel was born March 11, 1929, in Shady Valley, TN, to Robert & Cora Crosswhite Robbins. In addition to her parents, Ethel is preceded in death by her husband, Harold McQueen, her sisters, Flora and Beulah Gilley, her brothers, John, Fred, Bert, Baxter, Ed, Robert, & George Robbins, and her granddaughter, Melissa Crosswhite.

Ethel was a member of Victory Baptist Church and enjoyed attending services and functions with her church family. Ethel was a homemaker her entire adult life and loved taking care of the home and her family. When Ethel wasn’t tending to the home, family, or going to church, she liked to relax while watching wrestling.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan McQueen of Mt. City and Kathy Thomas of Kodak, TN, her grandson, Gary Roark, great-grandchildren, and Matthew Roark and Jacob Crosswhite. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 11 am -12 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Graveside service and internment will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN at 2:30 pm on Aug. 5, 2019. Reverend Eddie Porter will officiate the service.

