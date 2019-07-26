Elizabeth Sumner

Elizabeth “Betsy” Sumner, age 62, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center after an eight month courageous battle with cancer.. She was born April 9, 1957 in Washington, DC to the late Edgar Allen Manville and Maryjeanne Elizabeth Tennyson Manville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Christopher Manville.

Betsy worked for 24 years at A. Duda and Sons, Inc. Betsy attended Mountain City Baptist and was very active in the youth group called “King’s Kids”. Betsy was a volunteer judge in 4-H. Betsy was an avid gardener and enjoyed crocheting. She also loved the mountains.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Michael Sumner; daughters, Jennifer Harton, Jessica Sumner, and Jacqueline Sumner Davis and husband John; sister, Ellen M. Sinyard and husband Tony, sister, Eileen Beam; brother, Edgar Manville, Jr.; mother-in-law, Bennis L. Sumner; special friends, Terry, Ruth, Bobby and Billy Thomas; lifelong friend, Elizabeth Washington Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, “Ralph”.

The family received friends from 4:00 until 5:00 pm on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Mountain City Funeral Home with the service following at 5:00 pm. with Pastor Daniel Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Acre Field Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Terry Thomas, Bobby Thomas, Billy Thomas, Tom Prater, Paul Blevins, and Jason Blevins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mountain City Baptist Church, 936 N. Church St. Mountain City, TN 37683. Make memorials to “King’s Kids” or to the building fund in memory of Betsy.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Elizabeth “Betsy” Sumner has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.