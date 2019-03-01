Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Sullivan, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019. Betty, daughter of William Young and Margaret Edith Hill, was born in Shouns, Tennessee on April 15, 1927. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brother William and her sister Janice.

Betty graduated from University of Tennessee in 1948 with a BS in Education. After graduating from UT, Betty began teaching school in Oak Ridge, TN. It was there that she met Earl Raymond (Ray) Sullivan, Jr. at the Mayflower restaurant, and they were married on August 4, 1951 in Shouns, TN. They have two children, Dennis Sullivan (Rosa) of Kentfield, CA and Margaret Howard (Greg) of Ellisville, MO. They also have five beautiful granddaughters, Tori (Howard) Mai, Erin Sullivan, Erica Howard, Elena Sullivan and Alexandra Howard.

Betty loved anything to do with sewing, cooking, jigsaw puzzles and, most of all, her family. Her spunky humor, abundance of stories and southern charm will be missed by all.

Services: Funeral service at Living Word United Methodist Church, Wildwood, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Living Word United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation at the church, Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until time of service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family’s on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

