Edwin (Eddie) Cobb with determination and positivity fought pancreatic cancer for a little over 1 year, entered into eternal peace on Friday, December, 7 2018 at 10:26A.M., at the age of 79 years (November 5,1939-December 7, 2018). Eddie was born at Davis Hospital in Statesville, NC. Eddie is now in the arms of our Lord and suffering no longer.

Eddie will always be cherished and missed by his loving wife, Daisy D Cobb. He will also be lovingly remembered by his children, Jennifer P Cobb of Winston Salem, NC; Brandi N (Patrick) Dobbs of New Braunfels, TX and Christy (Freddy) Redmond of Maryville, TN. Their 4 grandchildren (Rich Parks, Bryanna Blanco, Isabella Dobbs and Emma Dobbs), 2 great grandchildren (Eydie Parks and Emjay Parks) and 2 step-grandchildren (Dillon Dobbs and Madison Redmond) brought tremendous joy to their lives. He is also survived by his only sibling, Al Cobb (Polly) of Rockingham, NC, and his lifelong childhood friends, Dr. Hillis (Judy) Seay of Gastonia, NC and Ted (Faye) Dellinger of Monroe, NC.

Eddie was preceded in death by his father & mother Albert and Norva Cobb of Huntersville, NC.

Eddie graduated from North Mecklenburg High School and attended Central Piedmont College. He first worked at Duke Power Company (now Duke Energy) before working for years at Sears in the credit department in Charlotte, NC.

After retirement from Sears, Eddie worked several years at Wachovia Bank. Eddie did tend to be a “workaholic”. Eddie was a member of the NC Air National Guard for 9 years where he served our country and had interesting adventures and made lasting friendships.

Eddie and Daisy moved to Mountain City, TN, after his retirement and built a home which they loved and enjoyed. Soon Eddie began work with the Johnson County School System as an assistant for young students (6th-12th grade) with special needs. Eddie formed many close and everlasting friendships with those he worked with. While living in Mountain City, Eddie and Daisy attended Baker’s Gap Baptist Church and later the First United Methodist Church of Mountain City.

Eddie worked for the school system until he was diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer in November of 2017. Upon which time He and Daisy moved to Knoxville, TN, to get evaluation and treatment from the Medical Center of the University of Tennessee. Eddie completed his treatment with hope but it was not to be.

