Edna Mae “Bessie” Brown

Edna Mae “Bessie” Brown, age 81, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born on May 3, 1937 to the late Spencer Lewis and Bell Smith Lewis. In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband Howard Raymond Brown (November 11, 2018), and brothers, Fred, Roy, Ralph, J.C. and J.T. Lewis.

Bessie grew up farming and she loved raising a garden and working with her husband Howard on their farm. She had a ‘green thumb’ and could grow anything. In addition to growing a beautiful garden, Bessie loved to grow flowers of every kind. She was a gifted sewer and has made numerous quilts through the years. She also made a lot clothes for herself and family. Bessie also enjoyed doing needle work.

Bessie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Eastern Star. She loved her church family dearly.

Those left to cherish her memories; son, Charles ‘Charlie’ Brown of Mountain City; grandson, Jason Brown & wife Deena; great grandson, Cohen Brown, all of Mountain City, TN; brothers, Glen Lewis and Edgar Lewis and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. Special music will be provided by the church choir. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jason Brown, Mike Treadway, James Brown, Chris Brown, Bud Gentry and Jimmy Lewis. Honorary pallbearers are Buddy Osborne, Donald Lewis, Eddie Lewis, Brian Lewis, Bill Adams, Earl Greer and Employees of Tri-State Growers.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff at Mountain City Care Center for their kindness and loving care.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 885 Jenkins Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN.

