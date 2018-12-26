Edith Louise Chappell

, age 83, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December, 2018 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 8, 1935 to the late Earl S. Osborne and Bessie Maxwell Osborne.

Edith was gifted in crocheting. She has made many afghans and other crafts and crocheted outfits for teddy bears to give to children in hospitals. She retired from TASCO, where she worked as a supervisor.

Edith loved her family deeply and enjoyed the time that she had with them.

She had a special four legged friend, Toby, who Edith loved very much.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 57 years, Robert R. Chappell; children, Lou Anne Hoak and husband Edward, Lisa Roop and husband Ralph and Robert R. Chappell Jr.; sister, Wanda Ivey; brothers, Edward Osborne and Bud Osborne; grandchildren, Christopher Mullens, Jeremy Mullens, Amanda Attaway, Kenneth Roark Jr and James Hoak; great grandchildren; Robert Roark, Nick Roark, Alexa Roark, Sara Roark, Ryan Roark, Shiyann Mullens, Tyler Mullens, Wyatt Mullens, Chaylyn Mullens, Cody Mullens, Mason Attaway and Elena Attaway and many special friends and neighbors.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to everyone at Amedysis Hospice for all of their loving care and kindness.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Morefield officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Donnelly Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Roark Jr., Edward Hoak, Ralph Roop, Tyler Morefield, Robert Roark and Nick Roark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edith’s name may be made to the Roan Creek Baptist Church.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 1540 Little Dry Run Road, Butler, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Edith Lousie Chappell has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.