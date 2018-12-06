Ed Haley, age 77, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018. He was born on August 6, 1941 to the late Walter S. Haley and Ora Farrell Haley.

Ed was a Vietnam Veteran having honorably served in the United States Navy on the Carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. Following his military career, Ed became a music teacher, where he taught middle school in Florida. He loved to grow flowers and his favorites were lilies and camellias. Ed loved John Deere tractors. While living in Florida he became a collector of anything and everything John Deere. He collected real tractors and had an assortment of smaller toy tractors.

Ed was a member of Shady Valley Baptist Church and attended Roan Creek Baptist Church where he was actively involved in The Y.A.H. Ed was a gifted pianist and often played the piano at church following Sunday School, prior to worship service. He loved playing and we know that if there is a piano in Heaven, Ed is playing it for the Angels and Heavenly choir.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 54 years, Gail Bridger Haley; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike Haley Jr. and wife Jan of Ormond Beach, FL and Scott Haley and wife Justine of Maryville, TN; brother, Jerie Haley and wife Janie of Lavernia, TX; grandchildren; Tyler, Michael, Ryan and wife Jasmine, Ayden, Evan and Lauren; many special friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Hankel officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Blevins Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Little officiating. Pallbearers will be Bob Heck, Howard Stanbery, Gary McQueen and John Cornelius. Honorary pallbearers are Lillard Blevins, Hugh Slemp and many special friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ed’s memory to The Marfan Foundation (in honor of Ed’s grandson Evan) at www.marfan.org or The Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 1122 Cretsinger Road, Shady Valley, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Ed Haley has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.