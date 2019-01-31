Dr. Lynne Eunice Payne Phillips, of Johnson City passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at her home after a courageous 15 year battle with cancer. She was born on April 9, 1964 in Banner Elk, NC, to Mr. and Mrs. Dayton Ray Payne. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin James “Jake” Cable.

Lynne was happily married to Kenneth Doyle Phillips. In addition to her husband she leaves behind her five precious grandchildren: Kenneth Hunter NeSmith, Hannah Lorene NeSmith, Edward Grant NeSmith, Dayton James Cable, and Emmie Dunlap; her best friend and sister in Christ, Lisa Shaw Lewis.

Lynne received her B.S. from ETSU, an M.A. in English from ETSU, an M.A. in Counseling from Appalachian State, and her Doctorate in Education from App State. Dr. Phillips is retired from Wilkes County Schools in North Carolina as Director of Exceptional Children. Lynne’s professional career included: teaching at Johnson County High School, Ashe County Middle and High School in North Carolina, Tusculum College, Appalachian State University, and Northeast State Community College. She was also the Counselor for Ashe County School System. Lynne had published two books and was currently working on a third book to be released.

She is a member of the following historical societies: Daughters of the American Revolution John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins Chapter TN, National Society of the Dames of the Court of Honor, Tennessee Cameo Society, United Daughters of the Confederacy, National Society Daughters of the Union 1861-1863, National Society Daughters of the American Colonist, National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, The Hugenot Society of the Founders of Manakin in the Colony of Virginia 1699-1922, Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, Treaty of Tellico Blockhouse Chapter, Southern Dames, National Society Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, Sons and Daughters of the Spanish American War, National Society of United Daughters of 1812, the Hereditary Society of Teachers, and the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic. She was also a member of the Eastern Star of Unicoi County.

Lynne’s family would like to offer a special thank you to the Avalon Hospice staff and caregivers, especially Krista Gray, Brooks Monroe, Bethany Brickey, and Carmen Baker.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 3:00 pm until a Celebration of Lynne’s Life at 5:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services Johnson City with Dr. Michael Oakes officiating. Musical selections will be provided by Kathy Thompson and Krista Gray. A Graveside and Committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be John Payne, Robert Cress, Randall Lewis, Tommy Keene, Joshua Phillips, and Isaac Phillips. Jack Cress will serve as an Honorary pallbearer. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Phillips family.