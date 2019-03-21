Douglas Mack Baumgardner

Douglas Mack Baumgardner, age 74, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Watauga Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1944 to the late Earl and Faye Wilson Baumgardner. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by a sister, Heather Baumgardner.

Doug worked in the trucking industry for over 40 years. He loved being on the road and met many people that he cherished. He was an antique car enthusiast and enjoyed seeing old cars. He also loved old time westerns.

Doug was a United States Army Veteran.

Those left to cherish his memories is his wife of 23 years, Lois Baumgardner; daughter, Tanna Greathouse and husband Micah; step-daughter, Marsha Robinson; stepsons, Randy Simcox and wife Susan and David Simcox; sister, Joan Baumgardner; brother; Mike Baumgardner; step-grandchildren, Jakob Robinson, Caitlin Simcox, Ethan Simcox, Ella Ruth Simcox; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Danny Cullop officiating. Special music will be provided by Tony and Cheri Potter. Graveside service and internment with military honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Micah Greathouse, Randy Simcox, Jimmy Payne and other family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Douglas Mack Baumgardner has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.