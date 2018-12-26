Dorthy Ann Loggins Manuel

Dorthy Ann Loggins Manuel, age 80, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 25, 1938 in Johnson County, TN to the late Jack H. and Kate Lee Loggins. In addition to her parents, Dorthy is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Ray Manuel, Sr.

Dorthy truly loved her Lord and was a great witness even on her deathbed. She liked to sew, cook for her family and friends. She was a fabulous mother who truly loved her family. Dorthy was known as Nanny to not just her family but her community. She attended Freewill Baptist Church and Bethany Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children, daughter Katherine Burrow and two sons, Louis “Bud” Manuel and wife Pamela and Timothy Manuel and wife Jacqueline, grandchildren, Katie Ellison and husband Jeremy, Aaron Manuel, Jonathan Burrow and Kimmy, and Sara Ray, Micah Manuel and wife Melissa; great grandchildren, Hayleigh, Sawyer, MaKenzie, Madison, Gage, Julian and Corrine; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service for Dorthy will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Brookshire Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Roby Phillippi and John Davis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be sent to Bethany Baptist Church, 5950 Highway 67 W. Mountain City, TN 37683

