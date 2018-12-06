Dorothy Lorraine ‘Dot’ Kilby Kulin, age 85, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at the Watauga Medical Center. Dot was born on June 13, 1933 to the late James Kilby and Rose Mabe Kilby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three wonderful husbands, Staley Jack Pennington, Adam Folk Lingle and Steven Kulin; her loving daughter, Patsy Pennington Hopper and siblings, Nanny Roark, Marie Widner, Mabel Payne, Millard Kilby and Jason Kilby.

Dot was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and sister who had a beauty of character that endeared her to all who crossed her path. She will be missed but always remembered for her laugh, sense of humor, generosity, and her momma bear attitude when it came to protecting her children. Dot gave so much of herself to her family and friends and loved ones close to her. Her parting creates a void that will never be filled. Dot loved working in her garden and with her flowers but enjoyed being with her family more than anything.

Dot was a devout Christian and attended Shady Valley Baptist Church. She believed in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She retired from Levi Strauss & Company in Mountain City, TN. Following her retirement, Dot and her late husband Steve traveled all over the US. She had a zeal for life and never turned anyone away from her home. Come hungry, leave full, was her motto.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Staley Jack Pennington Jr. of Shady Valley, TN and Rosemary Pennington Smith and husband David of Smithfield, VA; son-in-law, Greg Hooper of Troutman, NC; brother, Coy Ray Kilby and wife Nancy of Lenoir, NC; sisters; Edna Bowlin of Hendersonville, NC and Belvia Phipps of Laurel Bloomery, TN; grandchildren, Jeffery Coffey and wife Gwen, Alan Walsh and wife Amy, Coty Pennington, Carry Coffey and Amanda Saval and husband Kyle; seven great grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ken Phipps officiating. Special guest speakers will be Dan Manual and David Smith. Graveside service and interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, VA. Pallbearers will be Gary Payne, Gregory Payne, Larry Widner, Mickey Widner, Brian Jenkins and Ronnie Mains. Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Estridge, Ricky Bowlin, Billy Sitton, Lillard Blevins and Kenneth Sluder.

The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and entire staff of Watauga Medical Center, Home Health Nurses and Physical Therapy Staff for all of your kindness. Your caring made a world of difference.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 194 Stegall Road, Shady Valley, TN.

