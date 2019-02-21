Dora Dean Welch, 81, of Landenberg, PA passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her home.

She was the wife of the late Ira Calvin Welch and was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbert Feltner.

Born in Thomasville, NC she was the daughter of the late Edward and Amanda Walker Hughes.

Dora enjoyed gardening, bird watching and especially spending time with her family.

She is survived by eight children, Sharon Mains (Kenny) of Mt. City, TN, Susie Holman (Dan) of Mayodan, NC, Wilbert Feltner of Palmer, MA, Bonnie Geiser of Crumpler, NC, Liz Arnold (Mike) of Avondale, Johnny Feltner (Kathy) of Lincoln University, Walt Feltner (Sis) of Elkton, MD, Tiger Welch of Butler, TN; 33 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; one brother, Bobby; and two sisters, Barbara and Betty.

She was preceded in death by a son, Sam Feltner and a daughter, Kitty Holman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 16, at the Bible Evangelical Church of Kennett Square, 500 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square. Friends and family may visit on Friday from 6-8 pm at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford and Saturday from 10-11 at the Church. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Nottingham.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA.

Sharon would like to thank Johnny and Kathy, Walter and Della, Liz and Mike and Susie for taking such wonderful care of their Mom.

As requested, this obituary provided by Mountain City Funeral Home.