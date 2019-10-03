Donna Tester Hamby, age 60, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on August 8, 1959, in Chester County, PA, to June Elvertie Tester and the late Ellis Tester. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her loving brother, Barry Wiggens of Pennsylvania and sisters, Michele Sanderlon and Barbara Tester.

Donna loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed music, camping and fishing.

Donna is survived by a family who loved her very much; husband, Ricky Hamby; daughter, Belinda Tester; sisters, Linda Davis and husband Earl of Mountain City, TN, Peggy Baker of Florida, Carolyne Sanders of Lenoir, NC, Cathy Lynch of Pennsylvania; brothers, Gary Tester, Eddie Tester of Mountain City, TN, and Jimmy Edwards; grandchildren, Kayla Tester and boyfriend Cristian Cervantes, Dylan Nichols and girlfriend Savana Eden, Chloe Lipford and husband Kenneth Lipford; great grandchildren, Nevaeh Cervantes, Sadie Nichols, Carson Lipford; several aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City, TN. Pallbearers will be Dylan Nichols, Kenneth Lipford, Christian Cervantes, Kenneth Roark and other family members. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Tester and Eddie Tester.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of Belinda Tester, 125 Murphy Street, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Donna Tester Hamby has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.