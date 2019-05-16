Donna Rhea Walker Cooper, age 58 of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord, on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of Hugh Edward Walker and the late Lena Kate Morefield Walker, born to them on August 2, 1960 in Mountain City, Tennessee. On June 16, 1978 she united in marriage to Jim Cooper and they had two loving daughters. She was a member of By-Faith Freewill Baptist Church of Johnson City. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her family, attending church, scrapbooking, cooking.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Kate Walker; Sister, Debbie Brown; Brother, Bill Walker; Father-in-law; Rev. Roy Cooper; Brother-in-law Raymond Sutphin and a niece, Robin Michelle.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jim Cooper; Daughters: Jessica (Mickey) Lyle and Bridgett (Scott) Wine; Sisters: Carol (Larry) Perkins, Dorothy (James) Brewer and Mona (Keith) Shatley; Brother: Wayne (Lecia) Walker; Grandchildren: Aaron Thornburg, Audrey Lyle and Aiden Lyle; Mother-in-law: Edna Cooper; Sisters-in-law: Jane Ann (Terry) Williams, Shirley Sutphin (Fransco Garland) and several nieces, nephews and relatives, left behind to cherish her memory.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to: Dr. Paul Brown and Nurse Christy Rankin; all of Donna’s caregivers at the Johnson City Medical Center 2900 ICU for their wonderful care; All of Donna’s former co-workers at Target as well as her special church family.

Funeral services for Donna Cooper will be conducted on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City, with Rev. Randy English and Rev. Nathan Jennings officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City after 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service at 7:00 P.M.

A committal and graveside service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Shannon Courtner and Rev. Kevin Laws officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be: Scott Wine, Mickey Lyle, Aaron Thornburg, Aiden Lyle, Ed Walker, Fransco Garland, Terry Williams, Noah Trivette and Jeff Spangler. Honorary pallbearers will be, Larry Perkins, James Brewer, Keith Shatley and the men of By-Faith Freewill Baptist Church. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the By-Faith Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund (63 Whisper Bend, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604) in loving memory of Donna.