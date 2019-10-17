Donna Jean Johns

Mrs. Donna Jean Holten Johns age 82 of Mountain City, TN, passed away at Wakeside Cancer Center on October 8, 2019. Donna was born on January 31, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Olaf A. Holten and Myrtle Anderson Holten. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death in April of this year by her beloved husband of 50 years, Mort. Those left to cherish her memory are Dorothy Johns, her Sister-in-Law, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many, many friends who have shown her deep love and caring after the loss of her beloved husband, Mort.

Donna attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a major in Economics and a minor in Mathematics. She worked for many years in sunny California as a Computer Analyst/Consultant. While working as a Team Project Leader, she met and fell in love with Mort. Their first date was flying high in Mort’s Cessna over the California landscape. After marriage, they lived the California dream: they worked together and entertained friends by hosting Mystery Dinner Parties and Singalongs where Donna regaled them with her impressive soprano vocals. They enjoyed gourmet meals which Donna excelled at creating. Mort and Donna left the California coastline for the beautiful green mountains of Blowing Rock, North Carolina where they were proprietors of the Parkway Motel for many years until retiring to Mountain City.

Through the years, Donna was a supportive member of the Chamber, the Republican Party, the Rotary Club, the Ladies Auxiliary, and the Mountain City First United Methodist Church. In the month’s following Mort’s death, she resumed her love for playing bridge, attended her weekly bible study, and continued to read veraciously.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Warren Stewart officiating. Eulogy will be given by Donna’s niece, Cindy; reading from Psalms will be Donna’s niece, Amy and special music by Carol Huff. Graveside and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City, TN. Pallbearers will be the members of the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Donna Jean Johns has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.