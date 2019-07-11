Donald Scott Lathrop

Donald Scott Lathrop, age 68, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away in his home on June 30, 2019. Donald was born in Abingdon, Virginia on Sept. 20, 1950, to the late Merrick and Dorothy Lathrop. Donald is also preceded in death by his birth mother, Irene Haga.

Donald had a big warm heart and loved people. He brought life and laughter anywhere he went, which is why everyone loved to be around him. He loved making people laugh and seeing those around him happy. Donald gave the kind of hug that would make you forget all your worries…they were the best. He liked to take care of the people in his life, often stepping in as a father figure to those who needed him. Donald could often be found outside, sitting on his porch drinking coffee and enjoying the sounds of nature, mowing or taking care of the yard and house.

Donald is survived by his two daughters, Kristen Casperson and Jamie Lathrop; two brothers, Douglas and Larry Haga; granddaughter Lauren Gilley. Several nieces, nephew, other family members and close friends also survive.

The family will have a private service for Donald at a later time.

