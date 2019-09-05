Denvis Allen Fletcher, age 85, of Elizabethton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Johnson County to the late Noah and Retha (Effie) Reed Fletcher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Linda; two sons, Dennis Fletcher and Wayne Fletcher; three brothers, Spencer, Millard and Dorsey; and four sisters, Cleona, Juanita, Marie and Louise.

Den was a member of Lynn Valley Baptist Church and always put God first. He loved his family, being outside and building birdhouses, as well as making quilts and tending the garden.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Danny Fletcher and wife Angie and David Hinkle and wife Gretchen; his daughter, Susie Allen; a brother, McKinley Fletcher; two sisters, Hazel Crowder and Lorraine Allen; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and two very special friends, Jim Campbell and Ken Potter.

A service to celebrate and honor the life of Denvis Allen Fletcher will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Lynn Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Wilson, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the church chapel, prior to the service on Friday or friends may call on the family at the home of Denvis Fletcher, at other times.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Denvis and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.