Delmer Earl Mast, age 82, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home. He was born on January 17, 1937 to the late Fred and Carrie mast in Shouns, Tennessee. Earl proudly served in the US Army Where he was stationed in Alaska and was honorably discharged on September 30, 1965. He retired from General Motors of Wilmington, Delaware on June 1, 1991. Earl attended Nelson Chapel Baptist Church. Earl loved to spend his time working outdoors, especially mowing.

Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife, Arzella, daughter, Elaine Greer and husband Richard, son, Michael Mast and fiancé Sue, grandchildren, Laura, Matthew, Michael, Brittany, Shane; great grandchildren, Lexi, Brooklyn, Aubrey, Emerson and Easton, sisters, Thelma Hammons, Lois Atwood and husband Earl, and Gay Triplett, brothers, Carl Mast and wife Phyllis and Ray Mast, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 10-11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service followed at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike McNutt and Chris Atwood officiating. Graveside service and interment followed at the Mast Cemetery with Pastor Bill Worley officiating. Pallbearers were Michael Mast, Matthew Greer, Carl Mast, David Mast, Phil Mast and Michael Greer. Honorary pallbearers were Shane Knick, Ray Mast, Scott Mast, Chris Atwood, Robert Wilson and Members of the Men’s Adult Sunday School Class.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 1900 Forge Creek Road, Mountain City, TN. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com The family of Delmer Earl Mast has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.