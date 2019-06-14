Delbert Osborne

Delbert Ray (Deb) Osborne, age 65, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on, May 19, 2019 at the Mountain City Care Center after a long battle with cancer. He was born on July 17, 1953, to the late James Lester Osborne and Gladys Howard Roberts. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Osborne and special cousin, Bill Icenhour, by a brother, Mac Roberts, and a niece, Initia Osborne.

Deb is survived by his daughter, Megan Osborne, grandchildren, Gabriel Hensley, Adi, Nollie and Gunnar Stout, Chelsey Osborne Church and Steven Osborne, sister, Sallie Hall, brother, Doug Osborne (Camila), Charles Osborne (Denise), Darrell Osborne (Evelyn) and Lynn Osborne(Kim), two, aunts, Margaret Icenhour and Pauline Miller, special friends, Lorie Wallace, Guy Hayes and Sheila Barrette. Deb donated his body for research and no formal service was held.

You may donate in Deb's memory to Johnson County Cancer Support Group: Flo Bellemay 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683.