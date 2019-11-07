Deborah Mast Aldridge

Deborah Mast Aldridge, age 51, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on October 27, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1968 in Boone, North Carolina, to Carl and Phyllis Mabe Mast of Mountain City, Tennessee.

Deborah had a special love for reading and writing poetry. She also had made a hobby of making wreaths and being active within the community through “Girls in Action” for eight years. She was a member of Nelson’s Chapel Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Carl and Phyllis Mast; sons, Caleb Aldridge of Charlotte, NC, Antonio Holland of Johnson City, TN; daughter, Maggie Aldridge of Nashville, TN; sister, Diana Wagner and husband Jeff of Mountain City, TN; brothers, Phillip Mast and wife Susan, David Mast and wife Amanda; nieces, Nikki Mast, Lori Harr; nephew, Austin Mast and wife Jessica; great nephews, Levi Harr, Logan Harr; special friends, Debbie Snyder and Deena Icenhour.

There will be a graveside service held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Dunn Cemetery in Mountain City, Tennessee, with Pastor Sam Icenhour officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Wagner, Austin Mast, Scott Mast, David Mast and Phillip Mast. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ross and Stacy Dowell.

The family will receive friends at the home of Carl and Phyllis Mast, 1905 Forge Creek Rd, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Deborah Aldridge has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.