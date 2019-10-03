David H. Atwood

David H. Atwood, age 57, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with complications of surgery. During the past 13 months David fought time and time again to recover from numerous complications, hoping to make it back home to spend more time with his young grandchildren. David was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, the son of Joe and Darlene Atwood.

He was a 1980 graduate of Johnson County High School and served with the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Tucson, Arizona, working on the Titan Missile project. He was an employee of Johnson County School System, and was also videographer for the basketball and football teams. David enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors, riding his motorcycle, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 35 years, Lisa. Daughter Geena, sons Joseph and Jesse (Justine), grandchildren Corbin and Raya Atwood, brothers Mike and Austin (Shana), sister Valerie Flint (Bryan), brother in law Dennis Fain (Gladys) and mother in law Shirley Michael (Bill). David also had many nieces and nephews who loved “Uncle Dave”.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor’s Ricky Campbell and Sam Icenhour officiating. Graveside service and burial will be on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Sunset Memorial Park.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 187 J. Cress Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of David H. Atwood has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.