David Dwayne Blankenship

David Dwayne Blankenship, age 34, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 30, 1985 in Galax, VA to Brenda Cooper Blankenship and the late Johnny Dwayne Blankenship.

David enjoyed wood working and doing general carpentry repairs. He really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

David is survived by his mother, Brenda Blankenship, daughter, Constance LeeAnne Blankenship and her mother, Tina Key, sister, Tonya Blankenship Greer and companion Thomas Nickels, brother, Robert Joseph Blankenship and wife Danielle, nieces and nephews, Brandy and Whitney Greer and Johnny and Emily Blankenship, special friend, Donna Britt, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mountain City Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Josh Jones officiating, special music will be by Josh Jones and family. Honorary Pallbearers are family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the home 8107 Hwy 91 N, Lot #2, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680

