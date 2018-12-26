Daniel Whitley

Daniel Whitley, age 70, of Mountain City Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 10, 2018. He was born on March 21, 1948 to the late Herbert Hicks and Elsie Mae Whitley.

Daniel was Founder, Editor and Publisher of the National Freedom Register, a Christian paper and was retired owner of Whitley and Associates Insurance Agency of Raleigh, NC. Daniel worked hard and a wonderful provider to his family. He was kind and loving to everyone and loved his family dearly.

Daniel dearly loved the Lord and was a member of Family Worship Center.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 50 years, Laura Whitley; daughters, Kimberley K. Macion of Holly Springs, NC and Karyn D. Whitley and fiancé James Hopson of Piney Flats, TN; grandchildren, Logan, Carson and Addie Macion and Leahray Whitley.

The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastors Homer Vanover, Tommy Privett and Richard Brand officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Daniel’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

At other times the family will receive friends at home at the 306 Burley Shoun Lane, Mountain City, TN

